Notable Thursday Option Activity: NUVL, RKLB, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL), where a total volume of 3,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 49,697 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 7,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,100 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 58,241 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 9,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUVL options, RKLB options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
