Notable Thursday Option Activity: NAT, WOLF, COIN

February 01, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), where a total volume of 21,793 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 9,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,400 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 28,936 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 91,593 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 6,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NAT options, WOLF options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

