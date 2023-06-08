News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, CME, WDC

June 08, 2023

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 137,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 10,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 8,962 contracts, representing approximately 896,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 23,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

