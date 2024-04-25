News & Insights

MGNX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGNX, TGT, IP

April 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MacroGenics, Inc (Symbol: MGNX), where a total volume of 6,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 638,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of MGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of MGNX. Below is a chart showing MGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 13,913 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 28,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
