Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGNX, TGT, IP

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 13,913 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 28,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
