Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, NVDA, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 224,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 17,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 550,345 contracts, representing approximately 55.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 38,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 10,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

