Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, AMWD, SAIA

February 29, 2024 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 4,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 432,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) options are showing a volume of 611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of AMWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AMWD. Below is a chart showing AMWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

