Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, LLY, WIRE

February 16, 2023 — 05:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 12,923 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 16,078 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 861 contracts, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

