LUV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LUV, BMY, CARR

April 25, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 51,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,100 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 64,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) saw options trading volume of 21,587 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,300 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

