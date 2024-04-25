Notable Thursday Option Activity: LUV, BMY, CARR

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 64,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) saw options trading volume of 21,587 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,300 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, BMY options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
