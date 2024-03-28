Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, RC, ENPH

Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) saw options trading volume of 27,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 179.1% of RC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 22,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RC. Below is a chart showing RC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 52,243 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 154.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSTR options, RC options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding KSPN
ROOT market cap history
Funds Holding JOBY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.