Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSTR, RC, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total of 6,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 227% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 269,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) saw options trading volume of 27,380 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 179.1% of RC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 22,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RC. Below is a chart showing RC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 52,243 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 154.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

