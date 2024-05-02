News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPG, OLED, ABT

May 02, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dorian LPG Ltd. (Symbol: LPG), where a total volume of 2,895 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of LPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of LPG. Below is a chart showing LPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,055 contracts, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 23,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 18,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LPG options, OLED options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
