Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPG, OLED, ABT

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,055 contracts, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 23,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 18,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LPG options, OLED options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
