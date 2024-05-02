Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPG, OLED, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dorian LPG Ltd. (Symbol: LPG), where a total volume of 2,895 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of LPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of LPG. Below is a chart showing LPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,055 contracts, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 23,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 18,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

