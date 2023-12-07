Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPG, LRCX, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dorian LPG Ltd. (Symbol: LPG), where a total volume of 5,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 542,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of LPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of LPG. Below is a chart showing LPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,246 contracts, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 23,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

