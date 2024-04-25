Notable Thursday Option Activity: LNG, SAVA, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 8,185 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 818,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 4,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 4,669 contracts, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 31,047 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, SAVA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

