Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMX, STWD, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 20,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 22,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 494,348 contracts, representing approximately 49.4 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 37,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, STWD options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
CSV Options Chain
BCLI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.