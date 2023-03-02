Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMX, STWD, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 20,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 22,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 494,348 contracts, representing approximately 49.4 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 37,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, STWD options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.