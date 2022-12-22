Notable Thursday Option Activity: IP, BA, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), where a total volume of 63,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 212.7% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 30,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 91,943 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 134.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 6,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 980,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 35,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
