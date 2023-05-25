Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, AMAT, TER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 208,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 6,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,000 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 28,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) options are showing a volume of 8,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

