Notable Thursday Option Activity: IGT, FOUR, HRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 7,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 737,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 651,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 14,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) saw options trading volume of 2,039 contracts, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, FOUR options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

