Notable Thursday Option Activity: HLT, MAR, EOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 59,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 343.5% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 27,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 28,779 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 151.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 42,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.7% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61.20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61.20 strike highlighted in orange:
