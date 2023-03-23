Notable Thursday Option Activity: HLT, FSLR, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 56,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 332.1% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 27,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 20,444 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLT options, FSLR options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
