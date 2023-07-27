Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, ALB, TXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 22,323 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,478 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 6,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

