Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, ANF, SVC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 179,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 11,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) saw options trading volume of 6,015 contracts, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

