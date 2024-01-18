Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, ANF, SVC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 179,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 11,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) saw options trading volume of 6,015 contracts, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,200 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ANF options, or SVC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SOCL market cap history
MBLY Options Chain
EAST shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.