Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, SNDX, LW

January 25, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 2,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 296,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 4,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 479,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 6,580 contracts, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

