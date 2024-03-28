Notable Thursday Option Activity: GH, FCX, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total volume of 19,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.9% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 13,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 157,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 52,196 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

