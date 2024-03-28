Notable Thursday Option Activity: GH, FCX, CVNA

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 157,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 14,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 52,196 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GH options, FCX options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ICAD market cap history
Municipal Bonds ETFs
GFN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.