Notable Thursday Option Activity: FND, PRCT, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 7,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 759,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 1,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,800 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 37,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
