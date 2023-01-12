Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, YOU, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 63,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,300 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 4,447 contracts, representing approximately 444,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.75 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.75 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

