Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, SAVA, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 56,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 7,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 14,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, SAVA options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ORGS
AMTB Dividend Growth Rate
AMB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.