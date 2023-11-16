Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENVX, SGEN, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 62,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 13,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 13,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 9,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, SGEN options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
