Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, MA, VERA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 33,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) options are showing a volume of 5,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

