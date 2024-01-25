News & Insights

Markets
ENPH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, MA, VERA

January 25, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 33,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 17,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) options are showing a volume of 5,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, MA options, or VERA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 AEAE market cap history
 LODE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
MA
VERA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.