Notable Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, TSLA, ICE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 14,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 342.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 138.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 132,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) saw options trading volume of 26,197 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.9% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,900 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, TSLA options, or ICE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
