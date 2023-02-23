Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, INTU, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 31,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 13,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 13,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, INTU options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding KF
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FELE
EXPI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.