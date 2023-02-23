Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, INTU, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 31,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 13,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 13,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

