Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, ETSY, BRZE

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,185 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 3,389 contracts, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ETSY options, or BRZE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
