Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, ETSY, BRZE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 16,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,185 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 3,389 contracts, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

