DG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, PRCT, PFGC

April 04, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 15,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) saw options trading volume of 2,500 contracts, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) saw options trading volume of 4,745 contracts, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

