Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, PRCT, PFGC

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) saw options trading volume of 2,500 contracts, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares or approximately 55% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) saw options trading volume of 4,745 contracts, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
