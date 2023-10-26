Notable Thursday Option Activity: CXW, CRM, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total of 8,843 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 884,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,800 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 35,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 22,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
