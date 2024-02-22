Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, AFRM, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 41,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 68,243 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 10,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 15,557 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, AFRM options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.