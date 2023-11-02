News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, GPRE, GOOG

November 02, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 41,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 6,766 contracts, representing approximately 676,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 139,071 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

