Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, WDAY, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 2,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 6,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 165,759 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 8,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
