Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, RH, PMT

December 28, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 132,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 39,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,905 contracts, representing approximately 590,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 4,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Stocks mentioned

C
RH
PMT

