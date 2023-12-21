Notable Thursday Option Activity: BX, ASLE, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 22,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 2,652 contracts, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 61,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, ASLE options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
