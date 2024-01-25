Notable Thursday Option Activity: BTU, LFST, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 19,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 9,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) options are showing a volume of 4,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 13,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, LFST options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Preferred Stock Newsletters
CMIA Insider Buying
ARCE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.