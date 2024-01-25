Notable Thursday Option Activity: BTU, LFST, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 19,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 9,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) options are showing a volume of 4,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 13,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

