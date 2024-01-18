Notable Thursday Option Activity: BMBL, SMCI, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total volume of 33,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 30,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 47,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 6,813 contracts, representing approximately 681,300 underlying shares or approximately 130.2% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, SMCI options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

