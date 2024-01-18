Notable Thursday Option Activity: BMBL, SMCI, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total volume of 33,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 152% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 30,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 47,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 6,813 contracts, representing approximately 681,300 underlying shares or approximately 130.2% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, SMCI options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
KBH Earnings History
TBLT Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.