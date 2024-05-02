Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASPN, SPR, SMCI

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 47,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.7% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 21,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 130,336 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 194.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 8,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
