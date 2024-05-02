Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASPN, SPR, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total volume of 20,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 335.1% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 47,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.7% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 21,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 130,336 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 194.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 8,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, SPR options, or SMCI options

