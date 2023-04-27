Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARCB, CE, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total of 1,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 232,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 6,263 contracts, representing approximately 626,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 297,555 contracts, representing approximately 29.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 30,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
