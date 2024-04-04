Notable Thursday Option Activity: AON, QCOM, YELP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total volume of 3,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 33,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 3,220 contracts, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

