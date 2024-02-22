Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMLX, H, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX), where a total volume of 21,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 227.1% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 17,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 223.8% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 65,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMLX options, H options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding CAE
NXTC Historical Stock Prices
ML Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.