News & Insights

Markets
AMLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMLX, H, CRWD

February 22, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX), where a total volume of 21,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 227.1% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 17,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 223.8% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 65,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMLX options, H options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding CAE
 NXTC Historical Stock Prices
 ML Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMLX
H
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.