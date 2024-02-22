Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMLX, H, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX), where a total volume of 21,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 227.1% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) saw options trading volume of 17,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 223.8% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 65,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMLX options, H options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.