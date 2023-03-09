Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, PNC, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 15,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 10,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 15,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
