Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, MSTR, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 24,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 13,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 1,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, MSTR options, or MEDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings History
CREV YTD Return
ACLX YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.