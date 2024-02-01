Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, MSTR, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 24,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 13,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 1,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,900 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

