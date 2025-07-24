Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZTS, WFC, BROS

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 87,317 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 9,785 contracts, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
