Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZTS, COHR, GWW

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 33,713 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZTS options, COHR options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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