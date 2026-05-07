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ZTS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZTS, COHR, GWW

May 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), where a total of 20,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 33,713 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZTS options, COHR options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWLO
 Application Software Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWLO-> Application Software Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS
COHR
GWW

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