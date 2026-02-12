Markets
XYZ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, DIS, CHRW

February 12, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 67,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 104,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 16,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, DIS options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AWK Technical Analysis
 CQP Insider Buying
 AXON market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AWK Technical Analysis-> CQP Insider Buying-> AXON market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
DIS
CHRW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.