Notable Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, DIS, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 67,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 10,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 104,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 16,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, DIS options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.