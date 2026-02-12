Notable Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, DIS, CHRW

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 104,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 16,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
