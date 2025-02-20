Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, ALT, TRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 20,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 12,646 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

