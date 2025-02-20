Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, ALT, TRTX

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 12,646 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
