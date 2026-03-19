Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, XYZ, WST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 106,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 8,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 52,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) saw options trading volume of 3,411 contracts, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, XYZ options, or WST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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