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WMT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, XYZ, WST

March 19, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 106,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 52,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) saw options trading volume of 3,411 contracts, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, XYZ options, or WST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
 MFIN Price Target
 Cash Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date-> MFIN Price Target-> Cash Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
XYZ
WST

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